NBA Rumors: Ex-Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Considered by Clippers, Grizzlies

John McCoy/Getty Images

Free-agent shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has received interest from the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, among other teams, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com and Michael Scotto of The Athletic.

Caldwell-Pope, 25, averaged 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

