Warriors Rumors: Kevon Looney Contacted After Free Agency Opened

The Warriors are hoping to keep Kevon Looney in Golden State.

According to Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group, the team "contacted Looney shortly after free agency began on Saturday to express interest in retaining him."

