Warriors Rumors: Kevon Looney Contacted After Free Agency Opened

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - June 3: Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors boxes out George Hill #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 3, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Warriors are hoping to keep Kevon Looney in Golden State.

According to Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group, the team "contacted Looney shortly after free agency began on Saturday to express interest in retaining him."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Nuggets Want to Meet with LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nuggets Want to Meet with LeBron

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    How OKC's Wild Gamble for Paul George Paid Off

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How OKC's Wild Gamble for Paul George Paid Off

    Royce Young
    via ESPN.com

    Russ Throws Huge Party for PG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Throws Huge Party for PG

    Royce Young
    via ESPN.com

    Technically, PG's Barber Broke OKC Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Technically, PG's Barber Broke OKC Return

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report