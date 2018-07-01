Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Talks Resumed in Latest Rumours

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Lyon again over a potential transfer for star forward Nabil Fekir.

According to John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror, while a transfer collapsed at the start of June, there's fresh hope the deal can be restructured again.

Liverpool were reportedly concerned about a knee problem Fekir had suffered in 2015 when conducting his medical and attempted to renegotiate the terms of the transfer. Lyon then released a statement saying the deal was off.

Richardson suggested Fekir was on the brink of making the switch to Anfield before the plug was pulled.

"It can be revealed that the 24-year-old attacking midfielder had almost put pen to paper and had undertaken an unveiling interview with the club’s in house television station LFC TV," it's said. "[Jurgen] Klopp believes Fekir is the final piece in his new look midfield, one that also contains summer signings Naby Keita and Fabinho."

As noted by Get French Football News, the speculation about talks restarting have not been covered in Fekir's homeland:

If the £53 million move can be struck up again it'd be to the delight of many Liverpool supporters, as Fekir has proven himself as one of the finest players in Ligue 1 in recent seasons. Squawka Football provided the numbers behind his excellent 2017-18 campaign:

The injury suffered by Fekir three years ago did initially look set to have a detrimental impact on his development, as he struggled to recapture the form he'd showcased before the knock. But the evidence is that the Lyon star is now long over the issue.

Playing as a No. 10 or second striker last season, Fekir was the attacking heartbeat of a vibrant Lyon team. In a position that requires tight control, an eye for a pass and excellent decision-making, Fekir excelled for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

With all that in mind, Liverpool supporters were naturally saddened when the deal fell through. However, Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian was maintaining perspective:

Nevertheless, the prospect of Fekir linking with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is tantalising, so there will be hope there is some veracity to the initial report.

As noted by journalist Joel Rabinowitz, although Fekir did suffer a serious injury, he hasn't missed too many games since:

It's be a big surprise if negotiations were started again immediately, as Fekir is currently involved in France's bid to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He entered the game as a substitute on Saturday in Les Bleus thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina; they will face Uruguay next with a semi-final spot on the line.

Liverpool do have attacking class and midfield quality in abundance, so the capture of Fekir is not absolutely necessary as things stand. However, if the Reds are going to challenge for the Premier League title and potentially push for the UEFA Champions League again, it's that calibre of player they need to be eyeing.