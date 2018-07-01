Zach LaVine Rumors: Hawks, Kings Showing Interest in Bulls RFA

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Zach LaVine's list of suitors is reportedly expanding now that free agency is officially underway.

According to NBC Sports Chicago's Vincent Goodwill, the Atlanta Hawks are "showing interest" in the restricted-free-agent guard. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor added the Sacramento Kings have also registered interest in the 23-year-old.

According to Spotrac, the Hawks are projected to have $29.1 million in cap space if they renounce all existing cap holds. The Kings, under those same circumstances, are expected to sit at $24.6 million.

Because the Chicago Bulls extended LaVine a qualifying offer, they will retain the right to match any offer sheet he signs.

The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson previously estimated the Bulls would be willing to retain LaVine if they could sign him to a deal worth between $14-16 million annually.

After recovering from an ACL tear, LaVine appeared in 24 games for the Bulls last season and averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three.