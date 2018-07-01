MMA Fighter Spares Opponent from KO After Faked Injury, Sucker-Punch

Strange things can happen on the regional MMA scene. On Saturday night, however, Colosseum Combat 45 managed to produce what might be the most absurd, ludicrous stoppage in the history of the sport in a bout between Travis Fulton and Johnathan Ivey.

After some relatively light output from both men, Fulton tags Ivey with a stiff body kick. Ivey responds by taunting Fulton by feigning an injury, then opens up with a flurry of punches that put him onto the canvas. A tidal wave of ground-and-pound follows until, just when it seemed like Ivey had the win in his pocket, he inexplicably stands up, walks away and taps out.

The explanation, according to those in attendance, is that Ivey decided to bow out of the contest rather than continuing to pound on a man who he respects so much that he had him tattooed on his leg.

Regardless of the reason, this is one of the weirdest things ever seen in the cage.