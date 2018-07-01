NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Trade Buzz; DeMarcus Cousins and More

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics have been mentioned as one of the top spots for Kawhi Leonard in a potential trade.

However, the Celtics may not be so eager to part with their assets in any trade for Leonard. The Celtics are not sure about Leonard's health after last season's quadriceps injury and since he is scheduled to become a free agent a year from now, that appears to enhance their doubts according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

In addition to the Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers have been in the discussion to trade for Leonard. However, the Spurs may not be in such a hurry to make the deal because they have hopes of repairing their relationship with Leonard and possibly keeping him for the long term.

Leonard played just nine games in 2017-18, and it was clear that his relationship with the Spurs was not at its best.

However, if that relationship can be repaired, there's a chance that Leonard and the Spurs can work towards a super max contract that could pay Leonard $219 million.

While there has been much discussion in the media about a potential deal between the Celtics and Spurs for Leonard, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe tweeted that Jaylen Brown's name has not come up in any discussions.

That is fairly indicative of the slow approach the Celtics are taking with regards to Leonard. He is clearly one of the most talented players in the league, and any team that trades for him is going to have to give up a substantial amount. Brown would seem like a legitimate starting point in any trade talk, especially since it seems very unlikely that Boston would trade Jayson Tatum after his sensational rookie year.

The Lakers appear to have an interest in DeMarcus Cousins now that Paul George has committed to staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George made his decision Saturday night, agreeing to a four-year, $137 million deal. The deal was first reported by Wojnarowski.

The Lakers, who are clearly in a lead position in the LeBron James, will likely target Cousins, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

If the Lakers can make a deal with the 6'11", 270 pound center was having a sensational season with the New Orleans Pelicans as he was averaging 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game before he suffered an Achilles injury.

"I'm going to make the absolute best decision for DeMarcus Cousins," Cousins said, per Kyle Boone of CBSSports.com. "We'll see what that is. As of right now, I don't really know. I can't answer that. Would I like to go back to New Orleans? I'm very open to that. I love what we created. I love what was created after I went down. I would love to be part of it. But I'm going to do what's best for me, and I feel they'll do the same."

While Cousins expressed a positive attitude towards the Pelicans, his presence could make it easier for the Lakers to sign James. That's because James has referred to Cousins as the best big man in the league.