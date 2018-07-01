Report: Paul George, Russell Westbrook Friendship Factor in PG Choosing Thunder

Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images

There is momentum building for Paul George to spurn the Los Angeles Lakers and re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency, and that may be because of the relationships he built in OKC over the past year.

One relationship, in particular.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that a rival executive believes Russell Westbrook could play a role in George's decision: "This is a friendship decision to stay in OKC as much as anything."

That goes along with what George said early on in his Thunder career last year, when he revealed to reporters that Westbrook signing a five-year extension with Oklahoma City would "absolutely" make his free-agent decision "easier":

George echoed those sentiments back in January when he was getting Westbrook's support for an All-Star campaign, via ESPN.com's Royce Young: "Russ is the reason why this decision is becoming even more easier to make, is the character Russ [has]. A stand-up guy, and he has his teammate's back."

Knowing all of that, it should come as no surprise that George announced his return with Westbrook by his side, at a "summer hype house party" that the point guard hosted, per Young:

OKC fans can thank Westbrook for helping keep George in a Thunder uniform.