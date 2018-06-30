LeBron James Rumors: 'Tremendous Momentum' Surrounding Lakers, Cavs in Dark

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Signs are reportedly pointing toward LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Appearing on SportsCenter on Saturday evening, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Lakers appear to have established a clear edge over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the race to secure his services once free agency begins.

"Everything is lining up for him to go to the Lakers," Windhorst said, according to The Big Lead's Ryan Glasspiegel. "The Cavs have been in the dark. They haven't heard anything. Tremendous momentum is rallying around the Lakers. They are getting excited about this."

Windhorst added the Lakers should remain in the driver's seat unless they leave James with a bad impression in the event they sit down for a meeting.

"I do believe if the Lakers can meet with LeBron, and sell him, and basically not botch the meeting, I think that LeBron is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers," he said.

As far as financial considerations are concerned, Windhorst said it's his belief that James will angle for a one-and-one deal including a player option for the 2019-20 season that could allow him to test free agency again next summer.

The Lakers are currently listed as overwhelming -5000 favorites (bet $5,000 to win $100) to sign James, according to OddsShark.

