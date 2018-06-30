Lakers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins 'Likely Target' on Short-Term Max Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) shoots a free throw in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers want to go big this offseason, and their plans might include landing one of the best big men in basketball.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Saturday night that DeMarcus Cousins is an "increasingly likely target" for the Lakers as it appears as though the team will miss out on Paul George. If the All-Star center does land in L.A., O'Connor notes it would likely be on a short-term max contract.

With less than 24 hours until the start of free agency, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that it was "very likely" Boogie would re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans:

Things can change as more information leaks out, though. The New York TimesMarc Stein confirmed that the Oklahoma City Thunder, not Los Angeles, appears to be the favorite to sign George.

It's still not clear what LeBron James will decide to do, although, according to OddsShark, the Lakers are the heavy favorites. But even if Magic Johnson and Co. sign James, they still have enough cap room to add another star. They haven't been able to pry Kawhi Leonard away from the San Antonio Spurs, and George does not appear likely to be wearing purple and gold next season.

As a result, Cousins could be the next choice.

If James does sign with the Lakers, he likely would approve of teaming up with the four-time All-Star. It was just last year that the four-time NBA MVP called Cousins the "best big man" in the league, via Cleveland.com:

Boogie had himself another solid season going in his first full year in New Orleans. He averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game this past season. The 6'11", 270-pound big man shot 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

However, he played in just 48 games after tearing his Achilles in late January.

Cousins has drawn interest from Los Angeles in past years. However, the organization was never able to find a way to bring him to town.

Now, it appears Boogie could be one of the Lakers' top targets this summer.

