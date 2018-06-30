Serena Williams Attends Prince Harry's Polo Match with Husband and Meghan Markle

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

As Serena Williams prepares to chase her eighth Wimbledon title, she is making the most of her time overseas.

According to The Times' Stuart Fraser, Williams cancelled a Wimbledon press conference on Saturday...so she could attend a royal polo match:

The Daily Mail provided photos of the event.

That doesn't mean she isn't focused on tennis, though. She has had a Wimbledon countdown going on her Twitter feed:

Williams will open her 2018 Wimbledon campaign with a match against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Monday.