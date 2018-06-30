Serena Williams Attends Prince Harry's Polo Match with Husband and Meghan Markle

Serena Williams Attends Prince Harry's Polo Match with Husband and Meghan MarkleJune 30, 2018
As Serena Williams prepares to chase her eighth Wimbledon title, she is making the most of her time overseas.
According to The Times' Stuart Fraser, Williams cancelled a Wimbledon press conference on Saturday...so she could attend a royal polo match:
Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser
Serena Williams cancelled her press conference at Wimbledon this afternoon so that she could accompany Meghan Markle in watching Prince Harry play polo.
The Daily Mail provided photos of the event.
That doesn't mean she isn't focused on tennis, though. She has had a Wimbledon countdown going on her Twitter feed:
Serena Williams @serenawilliams
2 days until #Wimbledon Just in case no one’s told you yet today, I want to remind you that you are greater than your circumstances. https://t.co/1het5IRSYz
Williams will open her 2018 Wimbledon campaign with a match against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Monday.
