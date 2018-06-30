Serena Williams Attends Prince Harry's Polo Match with Husband and Meghan Markle

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

Serena Williams of the U.S holds up her trophy after beating Angelique Kerber of Germany in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland/Associated Press

As Serena Williams prepares to chase her eighth Wimbledon title, she is making the most of her time overseas.

According to The Times' Stuart Fraser, Williams cancelled a Wimbledon press conference on Saturday...so she could attend a royal polo match:

The Daily Mail provided photos of the event.

That doesn't mean she isn't focused on tennis, though. She has had a Wimbledon countdown going on her Twitter feed:

Williams will open her 2018 Wimbledon campaign with a match against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Monday.    

