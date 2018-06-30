Baker Mayfield Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Emily Wilkinson

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield announced his engagement to girlfriend Emily Wilkinson on Saturday.

In an Instagram post that shows Mayfield proposing to Wilkinson while on one knee, the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick wrote, "Can't wait to do life with the most perfect girl. Emily Wilkinson, I love you."

The 23-year-old Mayfield is set to enter his first NFL season after an all-time great collegiate career at Oklahoma.

Last season, he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

Mayfield is currently behind veteran Tyrod Taylor in Cleveland's depth chart, but he was selected with an eye toward bringing the Browns back to prominence after a 0-16 campaign in 2017.

In May, TMZ Sports reported that Wilkinson was quitting her job as a patient coordinator at a plastic surgery center in Beverly Hills, California, to move to Cleveland with Mayfield.

At that time, TMZ noted that Mayfield and Wilkinson had been dating for "a couple of months."

Related

    NFL Faces Challenge of Breaking in 4 New Referees

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Faces Challenge of Breaking in 4 New Referees

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Why Weren’t Jameis, Darby Punished for Not Telling the Truth?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Weren’t Jameis, Darby Punished for Not Telling the Truth?

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    NFL's Best Players Over 30

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    NFL's Best Players Over 30

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Must Improve Passing Out of Run-Pass Options

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Must Improve Passing Out of Run-Pass Options

    Jeff Risdon
    via Browns Wire