Warriors Rumors: Trevor Ariza, Avery Bradley on Golden State's Radar

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors could reportedly target a pair of seasoned swingmen with the taxpayer mid-level exception once free agency beings Sunday.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, Trevor Ariza and Avery Bradley are both on the Warriors' radar in the event they're willing to take pay cuts to play for the defending champions.

"If Houston small forward Trevor Ariza can't find a big-time payday with the Rockets or anyone else, the prospect of joining the Warriors on a one-year deal is known to be of interest," Amick wrote. "Golden State has also discussed Avery Bradley as an option, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has seen the eight-year veteran hound the Warriors' scorers these past few years."

ESPN.com's Chris Haynes previously told The Athletic's TK Show with Tim Kawakami that he had heard Ariza was a name the Warriors could circle.

The 33-year-old spent the last four years as a member of the Houston Rockets and established himself as a title-caliber three-and-D wing who was capable of playing in a switch-happy system like the one the Warriors embrace.

Last season, Ariza averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 41.2 percent shooting from the field, including 36.8 percent from three.

Bradley, meanwhile, was traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Los Angeles Clippers last season in the final year of his contract. A renowned defensive pest, Bradley averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 boards and 1.1 steals across 46 appearances.

Given the Warriors' status as a luxury-tax-paying team, they only have the veteran's minimum and $5.3 million mid-level exception to offer this summer.