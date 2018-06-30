Jon Gray Optioned to Triple-A by Rockies with 5.77 ERA; Raimel Tapia Recalled

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies have optioned struggling pitcher Jon Gray to Triple-A and have recalled outfielder Raimel Tapia to take his place on the 25-man roster.

The team announced the transactions Saturday via Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

