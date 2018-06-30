The National 2018: Abraham Ancer Ties Course Record, in Lead After Round 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Abraham Ancer tied the course record with an eight-under 62 to seize a share of the lead with Francesco Molinari in the third round of the Quicken Loans National on Saturday.

Ancer carded eight birdies and no bogeys at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland, and now sits at 13-under on the tournament:

Here is a look at the leaderboard after three rounds with full results available at PGATour.com:

T1. Abraham Ancer: -13 (62)

T1. Francesco Molinari: -13 (65)

T3. Zac Blair: -11 (66)

T3. Ryan Armour: -11 (68)

5. Andrew Landry: -10 (65)

6. Kevin Streelman: -9 (67)

T7. Troy Merritt: -8 (66)

T7. C.T. Pan: -8 (68)

T7. Beau Hossler: -8 (71)

T10. Tiger Woods: -7 (68)

T10. Five others: -7

Ancer entered the third round four shots off the pace, but the 27-year-old Mexican went on a birdie binge that put him in the mix to win his first PGA Tour event.

PGA Tour Communications tweeted that the unheralded Ancer is in the midst of the best performance of his career:

Ancer was equally strong on both the front and back nines, and he took the solo lead on No. 16 by virtue of a long birdie putt:

He ended his round by birdieing No. 18 as well, which allowed him to match the eight-under 62 fired by Kevin Streelman during Friday's second round.

Ancer seemed like a safe bet to be the sole leader after three rounds, but a late charge by Molinari complicated matters.

The Italian veteran was just one-under on the day through eight holes; however, he made the turn with momentum on his side after sneaking home a lengthy birdie putt on the par-three ninth:

Molinari trailed Ancer by two strokes with two holes to go, but he managed to birdie out on No. 17 and No. 18 to take a share of the lead thanks to a five-under 65.

After carding a five-under 65 of his own in the second round, much of the focus Saturday was on Tiger Woods.

Woods had an up-and-down third round, but he enjoyed a remarkable run on the front nine that saw him birdie four in a row and five out of six.

As evidenced by this birdie putt on No. 6, Tiger seemed to be feeling confident on the greens:

That was once again clear on No. 9 when he confidently buried a long birdie putt to make the turn with a three-under 32:

Woods was nearing the leaders, but he had two bogeys and just one birdie on the back nine, which resulted in a two-under 68.

The 42-year-old veteran is tied for 10th and trails the leaders by six strokes, but he is on the fringes of contention entering the final round.

If Woods can find a way to mount a comeback and win the National, it would mark his first victory since 2013.

With regard to the leaders, Ancer has never won a PGA Tour event, while Molinari is in search of his second victory in just over a month, as he won the BMW Championship on the European Tour in May.

Ancer and Molinari will tee off in the final group Sunday with a potential win on the line.