World Cup Results 2018: Scores, Updated Round of 16 Bracket After Saturday

France and Uruguay secured passage through the 2018 World Cup round of 16 on Saturday as they saw off Argentina and Portugal.

Les Bleus edged out La Albiceleste in a 4-3 thriller, while Uruguay ground out a 2-1 win over the Selecao courtesy of two excellent goals from Edinson Cavani.

The winning sides will play one another in the quarter-finals on Friday:

France's match with Argentina was arguably the game of the tournament, and the momentum between the two sides swung back and forth repeatedly:

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Marcos Rojo brought down Kylian Mbappe before Angel Di Maria—who had otherwise done little to justify his selection in the team—curled home a sensational effort from 30 yards.

His thunder would be stolen by Benjamin Pavard, though. After Gabriel Mercado unknowingly deflected Lionel Messi's shot in to give Argentina the lead, Pavard produced one of the goals of the tournament:

Mbappe then crowned an excellent showing with two goals in the space of four minutes; first firing home after a scramble in the penalty area, and then slotting home after being put through by Olivier Giroud.

BBC Sport's Gary Lineker provided some impressive context to the 19-year-old's efforts:

Sergio Aguero grabbed his second of the tournament in injury time when he headed home Messi's cross, but there was no time for La Albiceleste to grab a fourth.

Saturday's second match showcased the defensive capabilities of Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay side, but Cavani added to the day's goal haul with two fine efforts of his own.

The striker linked up with partner Luis Suarez before heading in the opener, and after Pepe converted a corner to equalise, he did this:

On Sunday, two more times will advance to the quarter-finals; the winners of Spain's clash with Russia and Croatia's match against Denmark.

After the incredible action in the first two matches of the round of 16, they'll have some way to go to match them.