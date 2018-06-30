World Cup Results 2018: Scores, Updated Round of 16 Bracket After Saturday

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

KAZAN, RUSSIA - JUNE 30: Kylian Mbappe of France is congratulated by team-mates after scoring during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between France and Argentina at Kazan Arena on June 30, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

France and Uruguay secured passage through the 2018 World Cup round of 16 on Saturday as they saw off Argentina and Portugal.

Les Bleus edged out La Albiceleste in a 4-3 thriller, while Uruguay ground out a 2-1 win over the Selecao courtesy of two excellent goals from Edinson Cavani.

The winning sides will play one another in the quarter-finals on Friday:

France's match with Argentina was arguably the game of the tournament, and the momentum between the two sides swung back and forth repeatedly:

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Marcos Rojo brought down Kylian Mbappe before Angel Di Maria—who had otherwise done little to justify his selection in the team—curled home a sensational effort from 30 yards.

His thunder would be stolen by Benjamin Pavard, though. After Gabriel Mercado unknowingly deflected Lionel Messi's shot in to give Argentina the lead, Pavard produced one of the goals of the tournament:

Mbappe then crowned an excellent showing with two goals in the space of four minutes; first firing home after a scramble in the penalty area, and then slotting home after being put through by Olivier Giroud.

BBC Sport's Gary Lineker provided some impressive context to the 19-year-old's efforts:

Sergio Aguero grabbed his second of the tournament in injury time when he headed home Messi's cross, but there was no time for La Albiceleste to grab a fourth.

Saturday's second match showcased the defensive capabilities of Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay side, but Cavani added to the day's goal haul with two fine efforts of his own.

The striker linked up with partner Luis Suarez before heading in the opener, and after Pepe converted a corner to equalise, he did this:

On Sunday, two more times will advance to the quarter-finals; the winners of Spain's clash with Russia and Croatia's match against Denmark.

After the incredible action in the first two matches of the round of 16, they'll have some way to go to match them.

Related

    Uruguay's Hopes Rest on Cavani's Fitness

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Uruguay's Hopes Rest on Cavani's Fitness

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo Helps Injured Cavani Off the Field (🎥 US Only)

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Ronaldo Helps Injured Cavani Off the Field (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Cavani and Suarez Combined for Magic Opener (🎥 US Only)

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Cavani and Suarez Combined for Magic Opener (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Luis Suarez Goes Close from Free-Kick (🎥 US Only)

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Luis Suarez Goes Close from Free-Kick (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter