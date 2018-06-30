World Cup Bracket 2018: Results, Qualified Teams After Saturday's Knockout Play

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

France and Uruguay set up a meeting in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after winning their round-of-16 matches on Saturday.

Les Bleus beat Argentina 4-3, while La Celeste bagged a 2-1 win over reigning European champions Portugal.

Les Bleus became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals, making the most of Argentina's many defensive struggles and doing enough on the other end of the pitch to come away with a win.

As you might expect, Parisians who were watching the game rejoiced:

Angel Di Maria and Gabriel Mercado gave the Albiceleste some hope after Antoine Griezmann's early opener, but France were the better side for the majority of the game.

Benjamin Pavard levelled the scores with a fantastic volley, and Kylian Mbappe―France's top performer in attack―added two goals to put his side out of reach.

Argentina's big players fell well short of the expectations. Lionel Messi didn't do enough for much of the contest, and Ever Banega and Javier Mascherano were outplayed in midfield. Messi did set up Sergio Aguero with an inch-perfect cross in stoppage time to bring Argentina within one goal, but he spent too much of the game on the fringes.

Things were no different in the late match, where Cristiano Ronaldo did little of note in a 2-1 loss for Portugal. Edinson Cavani was the star man for La Celeste, bagging a brace and silencing some of his critics along the way:

The Paris Saint-Germain man did leave the pitch with an injury in the second half, which could be a blow to Uruguay's hopes of beating France.

Pepe scored Portugal's lone goal from a set piece, the one time Uruguay's vaunted defence lost sight of the danger man. Overall, chances were rare for the Europeans, who couldn't cope with their opponents' relentless energy. Diego Laxalt and Lucas Torreira were two of many standouts.

Uruguay's midfield of Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matias Vecino will face a huge challenge against Les Bleus, and if Cavani can't recover in time for the quarter-finals, La Celeste's frightening attack will effectively be cut in half.

They won't be an easy out with or without the PSG man, however, especially if France can't find their best defensive form once again.