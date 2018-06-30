John Tavares Odds: Lines for Maple Leafs, Bruins, Rangers, More Amid Rumors

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Despite superstar center John Tavares testing the free-agent market, the New York Islanders are favored to re-sign him.

According to OddsShark, the Isles have 5-4 (+125) odds to retain Tavares. They are followed by the San Jose Sharks at 11-4 (+275), the Toronto Maple Leafs at 5-1 (+500) and the Boston Bruins at 7-1 (+700).

Among the longer shots are the New York Rangers, who have been given a 25-1 (+2500) chance at landing Tavares.

Other notable teams with listed odds are the Dallas Stars (8-1), Tampa Bay Lightning (17-2), Vegas Golden Knights (10-1), Vancouver Canucks (33-1), St. Louis Blues (40-1) and Montreal Canadiens (40-1).

Per Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, Tavares has held meetings with the Islanders, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Sharks, Lightning and Stars.

The 27-year-old Tavares is among the top offensive players in the NHL with 272 goals and 621 points in 669 career games.

Although the Isles struggled as a team last season, Tavares had one of his most productive campaigns with 37 goals and 47 assists for 84 points.

The one-time Hart Memorial Trophy finalist is among the top players to ever hit free agency, and the biggest name to do so since Steven Stamkos decided to re-sign with the Lightning in 2016.

Re-signing with the Islanders would allow Tavares to continue playing with a strong group of forwards that includes Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Jordan Eberle, Anthony Beauvillier, Brock Nelson and reigning Calder Trophy winner Mathew Barzal.

New York has also made some improvements in the front office and behind the bench, as it hired Lou Lamoriello to be the new general manager and reigning Stanley Cup champion Barry Trotz as the new head coach.

Among the other teams Tavares met with, the Leafs, Bruins, Sharks and Lightning were all playoff teams last season, while the Stars missed by three points.

Players can officially sign contracts when free agency opens Sunday.