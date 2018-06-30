Maurizio Sarri Reportedly to Be Named Chelsea Manager Next Week

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly expect to name former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager next week.

According to the Telegraph's Matt Law, the lengthy saga involving the Blues and Sarri will finally come to an end. Current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has prepared a pre-season training programme in case he remains in charge, but the expectation is still for his compatriot to take over.

Sarri has been linked with the job since the end of the season, and a move to the Premier League seemed inevitable when Napoli confirmed he would depart the club this summer:

The situation has turned farcical since then, however. More than a month later, Chelsea still haven't made an official announcement about the position, and Conte, who guided the side for the last two seasons, remains in charge.

The uncertainty has blocked the team from concluding major transfer business, and Law noted striker Alvaro Morata will hold talks regarding his future when he returns for pre-season training. The players who didn't join their countries for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will start their preparations for the upcoming campaign on July 9.

Per Law, Conte will still be entitled to roughly £9 million if Chelsea decide to move on from him and he doesn't land a new job in the next year.