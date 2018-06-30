Kevin Durant Rumors: Superstar Leaning Toward New Short-Term Deal with Warriors

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is reportedly leaning toward signing another two-year contract with the Dubs once he officially becomes a free agent July 1.

On Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported there are "rumblings" Durant will ink a "1+1" deal that includes a player option for the second season, making him eligible to hit the open market again next summer while saving the Warriors $5.4 million in base salary for the 2018-19 NBA season.

                 

