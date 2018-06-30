Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Knocked out of World Cup by Edinson Cavani, Uruguay

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

A brace from Edinson Cavani saw Uruguay edge out Portugal 2-1 on Saturday at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi to secure a quarter-final place at the 2018 World Cup.

Cavani applied a fine finish to Rodrigo Bentancur's pass in the second half to seal the win. He had earlier linked up expertly with Luis Suarez to head La Celeste in front after seven minutes, only for Pepe to head home a corner after the break to level proceedings.

Uruguay will be sweating on Cavani's fitness for the next round after he left the match midway through the second half with an injury, though.

Cavani's Fitness Will Be Key to Uruguay's Chances

Even before the tournament began, Suarez and Cavani stood out as one of the World Cup's deadliest duos; they scored a combined 71 goals last season for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

What makes them even more effective for Uruguay is their chemistry, which they showcased by linking up superbly for Cavani to hand their side the lead just seven minutes in:

It was a familiar sight for supporters of La Celeste:

The Times' Henry Winter was impressed, while NBC's Roger Bennett noted the pair's remarkable connection:

Suarez and Cavani have both found the net in three consecutive World Cups, and they have five goals between them here in Russia.

After Cavani limped out of the match in the 73rd minute—having been helped from the field by Cristiano Ronaldo—all eyes will be on his fitness for the quarter-final against France.

Suarez is still a threat on his own, but the understanding up front between he and Cavani makes a world of difference to Uruguay in the final third.

Ronaldo's Legacy Secure Despite World Cup Exit

It's fair to say Ronaldo did not have his best game on Saturday. Against Uruguay's organisation and tenacity, the forward cut a frustrated figure, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Indeed, he offered almost no threat to La Celeste's goal in an ineffectual performance:

There was little to no improvement in the second half, in which he also picked up a yellow card that would have seen him suspended for the next round.

His missed penalty against Iran now looks even more costly, as it would have set up a last-16 tie with Russia instead of Uruguay.

The Selecao talisman will be two months shy of his 38th birthday come the next World Cup, so this may be his last appearance at one, but his legacy for Portugal is already secured.

His hat-trick against Spain and decisive goal against Morocco played a key role in their progression to the knockout phase, and the strikes also left him on 85 goals for Portugal, making him the second-highest international goalscorer of all time.

Along with his indisputable record, he also helped the Selecao win their first major international trophy at UEFA Euro 2016. Despite suffering an injury early on in the final, Ronaldo remained on the sidelines alongside manager Fernando Santos to motivate the team.

His failure to take Portugal further at the World Cup will hurt, but he's had a significant impact on their fortunes in his career.

Uruguay Cement Contender Status with Defensively Resolute Performance

Mooted as dark horses before the tournament began, Uruguay did little to live up to that tag as they scraped through their first two matches against Egypt and Saudi Arabia, respectively, with unconvincing 1-0 wins.

However, after dispatching hosts Russia 3-0 in the final group game to become one of just three sides to take a maximum nine points and their resolute performance here, no one will want to play them.

After they took the early lead, Corrigan offered a reminder of their incredible defensive prowess:

They quickly showed just why they boasted such a record as they kept Portugal at arm's length, per Portuguese football writer Tom Kundert:

While their defending for Pepe's goal was unusually lax—their players were drawn to Ronaldo, freeing up Pepe to make the header—after they got back in front they remained resilient for the rest of the match to grind out the win.

ESPN's David Cartlidge was impressed:

Quarter-final opponents France scored some superb goals in their 4-3 win over Argentina earlier in the day, but Uruguay are capable of going all the way, particularly if they get Cavani back.

What's Next

Uruguay will play France on Friday, July 6 at 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET).