Akiem Hicks Tweets at EA Sports Asking It to Fix His Madden NFL 19 Rating

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks sent a Twitter message to EA Sports' Madden NFL account Friday night with a beef about his rating in this year's game.

Hicks, who tallied 54 combined tackles and a career-high 8.5 sacks last season, asked why his overall rating dropped for Madden NFL 19:

The 28-year-old California native has quietly emerged as a force for the Bears. He's racked up 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons after recording just 9.5 across his first four years with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's 14th-best interior defender in 2017.

Hicks seems to have a case.