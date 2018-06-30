Report: Logan Couture, Sharks Agree to 8-Year Contract Worth $64 Million

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Jose Sharks have made a long-term commitment to center Logan Couture.

Per the Associated Press, Couture agreed Saturday to an eight-year extension worth $64 million that could be made official as soon as Sunday, the first day he is eligible to sign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

