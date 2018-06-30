Everything You Need to Know About Day 17 of the World Cup

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Day 17 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be one for fans of European football, as all four teams in action on Sunday came to Russia through UEFA qualifying or as hosts. Spain, the 2010 champions, are the favourites against the hosts, and in-form Croatia will take on Denmark.

Here's a look ahead at the day's action.

Schedule

5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Spain vs. Russia.

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: Croatia vs. Denmark.

Cinderella Run for Hosts?

The Russians came back down to Earth in the 3-0 loss against Uruguay in their final match, having already booked their ticket for the next round by beating Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

They lost Igor Smolnikov to a red card, but more importantly, were outplayed by the first truly class outfit they faced.

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

That doesn't bode well for Sunday, when they'll go up against one of the deepest and most talented teams still alive in the tournament. Spain haven't been at their best, but they blasted through UEFA qualifying and are expected to click in the knockout stages, making a real run at the title.

Russia's attack force has done its best work when it has space, and it won't find much against a La Roja defence that has been together for years. In midfield, Spain try―and usually succeed―to dominate on the ball, and with their movement near the opposing box, almost anyone can score when they get into position.

Home-field advantage will drive the Russians, but a win against Spain would be some upset.

Is This the Year for the Croats?

Since its first appearance at a World Cup in 1998, the Croatian team has seen a remarkably consistent flow of talent. For a nation with less than five million inhabitants, it's a remarkable feat and speaks volumes to the federation's hard work and the talent development of clubs like Dinamo Zagreb.

All that talent hasn't led to a ton of team success, however. Since that first appearance, where they finished third, Croatia have yet to win a match in the knockout stages. In Europe, they've suffered a similar fate―this group of players has become a perennial underachiever.

Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

Denmark have yet to play up to their full potential, with Pione Sisto, in particular, coming up short of expectations. Christian Eriksen is also capable of far better and will have to up his game against the duo of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, arguably the best one-two midfield punch in the tournament.

Players to Watch

Aleksandr Golovin's transfer saga has dragged on throughout the tournament, with the latest reports indicating Juventus are no longer chasing the CSKA Moscow man. Instead, Chelsea are now the front-runners for his signature, per football writer Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues―and other clubs who might still be interested―will keep a close eye on how he fares against truly elite opposition, and for an attacking midfielder, matchups don't become much harder than Sergio Busquets.

The Barcelona man is expected to shadow Golovin and keep him at bay. If he can find success against arguably the best holding midfielder in the world, Chelsea won't be afraid to throw bags of cash at the Russian.

In Sunday's other match, Denmark's biggest weapon will be Kasper Schmeichel, who already put in a heroic performance in the win over Peru. The Leicester City man has enjoyed a fine tournament so far and will need to keep it up against Croatia, one of two teams to finish the group stages with a perfect record.