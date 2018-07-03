World Cup 2018 Power Rankings: Updated After Round of 16

0 of 17

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

And then there were eight! With the round of 16 in the bag, the 2018 World Cup field has been whittled down significantly; just a quarter of the initial 32 teams are left.

Uruguay, France, Brazil, Belgium, Russia, Croatia, Sweden, England. That's your remaining lot.

As always, we've evaluated each team still in and assessed their likelihood of winning the tournament, ranking them on that basis. Strength of performance through this stage is a natural indicator of that, though there's still a little room for general ability, clout and, importantly, which side of the round-of-16 bracket they've landed on.

The 24 eliminated sides are ranked in order of how well they played and how heavily they impressed. The 16 that exited before the second round are simply listed. You can view the post-group-stage rankings here for more flavour on how they fared.