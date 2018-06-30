World Cup 2018 Scores: Saturday's Results and Sunday's Round-of-16 Schedule

David Vincent/Associated Press

France became the first team to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as Les Bleus overcame a tough challenge from Argentina on Saturday.

Portugal and Uruguay will do battle later in the day, the first of four straight days of round-of-16 action.

Here's a look at Saturday's results and the upcoming schedule:

Argentina 3-4 France

Uruguay vs. Portugal

Sunday

Spain vs. Russia: 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Croatia vs. Denmark: 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 a.m. ET

Antoine Griezmann needed just 13 minutes to open the scoring from the penalty spot on Saturday, and while Argentina turned the contest on its head with surprise goals from Angel Di Maria and Gabriel Mercado, Les Bleus always appeared the better and more complete side. Their comeback was no big surprise.

Argentina barely made it this far, and it quickly became clear on Saturday they weren't good enough to deal with a top side:

Di Maria's strike from distance and Mercado's deflection had fans of the Albiceleste hoping their side could hold out, but Benjamin Pavard tied things up with a wonder strike, and standout Kylian Mbappe bagged a double to secure the win.

Argentina pushed for goals late, but more questionable tactical decisions from manager Jorge Sampaoli doomed their attempt at a comeback:

Sergio Aguero found a late goal, but there was not enough time for a second.

All in all, Les Bleus didn't have to work hard to defend their lead late, and they were even able to hand Florian Thauvin his World Cup debut.

France will play the winner of the match between Uruguay and Portugal in the quarter-finals. The Portuguese are the current European champions but have yet to find their best form in the tournament, while La Celeste finished CONMEBOL qualifying in second place and cruised through the group stages.