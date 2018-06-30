NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Interested in Re-Signing Jeff Green

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green drives against the Indiana Pacers in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Jeff Green's successful 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers has the reigning Eastern Conference champions hoping to keep him around. 

Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported the Cavs' interest in bringing back the 11-year veteran as he enters free agency. 

Green signed a one-year deal with the Cavaliers last summer for the veteran's minimum of $2.3 million.

Cleveland will have competition for Green's services. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the New York Knicks have their eye on him to provide depth at power forward with Kristaps Porzingis still rehabbing from a torn ACL.

The Cavaliers need to know where LeBron James will sign before determining the direction of their franchise, though Vardon noted the organization would still like to compete for a playoff spot instead of immediately tearing everything down if the 14-time All-Star leaves. 

In 78 games with the Cavs in 2017-18, the 31-year-old Green averaged 10.8 points per contest and posted the highest shooting percentage of his career (47.7). 

