NBA Trade Rumors: Wilson Chandler, Courtney Lee, Kent Bazemore on the Block

Denver Nuggets small forward Wilson Chandler, New York Knicks shooting guard Courtney Lee and Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kent Bazemore reportedly headline the group of role players available in trades during the NBA offseason.

David Aldridge of TNT reported the update Saturday and also noted the Toronto Raptors are considering a roster shakeup over the summer.

The trio figures to generate more interest after the initial wave of free agency, when teams turn their focus to plugging holes.

Lee, 32, averaged 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game across 76 appearances last season. He shot 40.6 percent from beyond the arc, continuing to showcase himself as a strong three-and-D asset.

Bazemore, 28, has developed into a well-rounded asset. He put up 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 65 contests. Like Lee, he's also an asset from three-point range, knocking down 39.4 percent of his attempts this past season.

Chandler, 31, is in a different situation. The veteran has averaged 13.5 points across his 10 seasons in the NBA, but his production dropped considerably in 2017-18 as he struggled to find a consistent spot in the Nuggets rotation.

"Pretty bad," Chandler told reporters in January about his season. "Just not feeling like myself, that's all. Maybe my rhythm's off. I don't know."

His play only moderately improved down the stretch, but a team that gives him a more defined role could help him return to form.

Meanwhile, the Raptors feature a roster filled with intriguing assets, led by All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, but it's unclear exactly how eager Toronto is to revamp after it posted the best record in the Eastern Conference at 59-23.

The NBA offseason likely won't fully heat up until LeBron James decides his future. After the four-time MVP chooses a team, the other dominoes should begin falling, include possible trades for role players like Lee, Bazemore and Chandler.

