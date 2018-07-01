World Cup 2018 Knockout Stage: Live Stream Schedule for Upcoming 2nd-Round Games

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

The Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA Word Cup is underway, and six more tickets for the next round will be distributed in the coming days.

The standout fixture of the six may be the match between Brazil and Mexico, while Colombia and England are also expected to serve up a fantastic battle.

Here's a look at the TV schedule for the coming days:

Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Denmark, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Monday, July 2

Brazil vs. Mexico, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Belgium vs. Japan, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Colombia vs. England, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

To access the BBCiPlayer, click here. For the ITV Hub, click here. For Fox Soccer Match Pass, click here.

Mexico have been at their best when they have space to counter, and against a Brazilian team many seem to favour for the title, they should have every opportunity to play to their strengths.

The two sides started their mental warfare days ago, with El Tri captain Andres Guardado taking a shot at Selecao star Neymar:

The Brazilians have yet to fully dominate a match, but even when they haven't been at their best, the Selecao have been able to coast on talent. They've yet to face a forward as dangerous as Hirving Lozano, however, and he'll like his chances against a defence without Dani Alves. Marcelo also suffered a knock against Serbia.

England's loss against Belgium saw them end up on what many believe is the weaker side of the bracket, but they will have to navigate a tricky challenge from Colombia.

The South Americans have flashed their remarkable talent at times this tournament, and when they're at their best, they can beat just about anyone. Consistency is the main issue plaguing the side, as well as the health of star man James Rodriguez:

Without the Bayern Munich man, Colombia are a far inferior team, so the Three Lions must hope he won't recover in time.

On paper, the closest match should be the one between Switzerland and Sweden, two well-organised teams who are battle tested after impressive runs in the difficult UEFA qualifying campaign.

Sweden knocked out the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying and have already beaten Germany in the tournament, while Switzerland have quietly worked their way into the top 10 of the FIFA rankings with consistently good football.