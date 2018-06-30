Dikembe Mutombo Finger Wags Son for Saying He'd Play for UNC over Georgetown

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 9: Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Atlanta Hawks waves his finger against the Indiana Pacers on April 9, 1998 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Ryan Mutombo, son of former NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo, made the mistake of choosing North Carolina over Georgetown in front of his father. 

Per TMZ Sports, Dikembe broke out his famous finger wag upon hearing his 15-year-old son say he'd like to play college basketball for the Tar Heels:

Ryan added he has yet to receive formal offers from colleges despite being 6'9", so there is still time for his father to hype the Hoyas. 

Dikembe played three seasons at Georgetown from 1988 to 1991 where he played alongside Alonzo Mourning. He was named to the first-team All-Big East in 1991 after averaging 15.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. 

After retiring from the NBA in 2009, Dikembe was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.    

