World Cup 2018 Round of 16: Latest Bracket, Predictions and Sunday Odds

World Cup 2018 Round of 16: Latest Bracket, Predictions and Sunday OddsJuly 1, 2018
The 2018 FIFA World Cup continues on Sunday with Spain, Russia, Croatia and Denmark all bidding for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.
The two winners of Sunday's game will meet in the last eight on Saturday at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi
France and Uruguay were the first two teams into the quarter-finals after victories over Argentina and Portugal on Saturday.
Here's a look at the latest bracket, predictions and odds ahead of Sunday's games.
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
So, after today's results... Friday 6th July, 17:00 Uruguay vs France 🇺🇾🇫🇷 Nizhny Novgorod #URUFRA https://t.co/8RDTOIEmcE
Sunday's World Cup Match Odds
Spain (53-100), Draw (327-100), Russia (327-50)
Croatia (4-5), Draw (233-100), Denmark (239-50)
All odds courtesy of OddsShark.
Last 16 Predictions
Sunday, July 1
Spain 2-1 Russia
Croatia 2-0 Denmark
Monday, July 2
Brazil 3-1 Mexico
Belgium 2-0 Japan
Tuesday, July 3
Sweden 1-0 Switzerland
Colombia 1-2 England
Spain vs. Russia
Hosts Russia will be hoping to continue their World Cup adventure but face a tough test against Spain who topped Group B.
ITV Football showed how dominant Spain have been in possession:
ITV Football @itvfootball
🇪🇸 Spain's passing and possession stats are 🔥🔥🔥 Over 300 more than any other team 👌 #ESP #WorldCup https://t.co/f84HIpx5Fc
Fernando Hierro's side have plenty of attacking talent and will look to the creativity of Isco, Andres Iniesta and David Silva to break down the Russian defence.
They also have an in-form strikeforce as Diego Costa has scored three goals in three games, while Iago Aspas came off the bench to score a late equaliser against Morocco. The Celta Vigo striker has an excellent record at international level, as shown by Marca:
MARCA in English @MARCAinENGLISH
382 minutes ⏱ It hasn't taken Iago Aspas long to net 6 goals for #ESP He's reached the tally faster than anyone else in history 🔥 https://t.co/GhdeJF1w0C https://t.co/aCFjVGCNl6
However, Spain have looked vulnerable in defence and have conceded five goals in their first three matches. Goalkeeper David De Gea has come in for criticism after a mistake against Portugal.
Hierro has said De Gea will play against Spain and that he has not considered changing his goalkeeper despite his form, per Radio Nacional de Espana (h/t Football Espana).
Central defenders Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos have also looked indecisive, and there is an air of vulnerability about their backline.
Football journalist David Cartlidge offered his view:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Spain, as vibrant as they are in attack with all their creative points, look more vulnerable than ever in defence. Older legs, more open system...#ESP
Spain have the stronger squad of the two teams, but Russia have exceeded expectations with their performances and playmaker Aleksandr Golovin has shone for the hosts.
Liam Twomey of ESPN FC has been impressed with the 22-year-old:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Obviously judging a player based on World Cup performances (particularly against a team like Saudi Arabia) is dangerous, but Golovin has shown enough for CSKA as well as Russia in recent months to suggest he's ready for a step up
Russia will hope to exploit Spain's defensive frailties, but anything other than a victory for La Roja will be seen as a big shock.
Croatia vs. Demark
Croatia head into the last 16 after an impressive group campaign which saw them beat Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland to top Group D.
The quality of Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic in midfield has allowed Croatia to take control of games, and they also have dangerous attackers in Ante Rebic, Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Perisic.
Rakitic has said Modric is Croatia's greatest ever player, as shown by Goal:
Goal @goal
Ivan Rakitic says his club rival and international team-mate Luka Modric is the greatest Croatian player ever! 🇭🇷 https://t.co/dRVVvuyo87
Croatia should also have a fresh squad after manager Zlatko Dalic managed to rest several of his first-team stars against Iceland.
Denmark's hopes lie with talisman Christian Eriksen who has already shown his quality at the World Cup with a stunning goal against Australia.
Rakitic has warned his team to keen a close eye on the Tottenham Hotspur man, per Indy Football:
Indy Football @IndyFootball
Ivan Rakitić: “It is not easy to hold back Denmark’s offense, Eriksen in particular, who I think is one of the best playmakers in Europe and the world. We should pay special attention to him.” #WorldCup #CRO #DEN https://t.co/Qoo0IHrbV5
Croatia were one of the most impressive sides in the group stages and have quality throughout their team. Denmark are defensively sound but other than Eriksen have looked short in attack and will need to be far more adventurous if they are to progress.
