World Cup 2018 Round of 16: Latest Bracket, Predictions and Sunday Odds

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup continues on Sunday with Spain, Russia, Croatia and Denmark all bidding for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The two winners of Sunday's game will meet in the last eight on Saturday at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi

France and Uruguay were the first two teams into the quarter-finals after victories over Argentina and Portugal on Saturday.

Here's a look at the latest bracket, predictions and odds ahead of Sunday's games.

Sunday's World Cup Match Odds

Spain (53-100), Draw (327-100), Russia (327-50)

Croatia (4-5), Draw (233-100), Denmark (239-50)





All odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Last 16 Predictions

Sunday, July 1

Spain 2-1 Russia

Croatia 2-0 Denmark



Monday, July 2



Brazil 3-1 Mexico



Belgium 2-0 Japan





Tuesday, July 3



Sweden 1-0 Switzerland



Colombia 1-2 England

Spain vs. Russia

Hosts Russia will be hoping to continue their World Cup adventure but face a tough test against Spain who topped Group B.

ITV Football showed how dominant Spain have been in possession:

Fernando Hierro's side have plenty of attacking talent and will look to the creativity of Isco, Andres Iniesta and David Silva to break down the Russian defence.

They also have an in-form strikeforce as Diego Costa has scored three goals in three games, while Iago Aspas came off the bench to score a late equaliser against Morocco. The Celta Vigo striker has an excellent record at international level, as shown by Marca:

However, Spain have looked vulnerable in defence and have conceded five goals in their first three matches. Goalkeeper David De Gea has come in for criticism after a mistake against Portugal.

Hierro has said De Gea will play against Spain and that he has not considered changing his goalkeeper despite his form, per Radio Nacional de Espana (h/t Football Espana).

Central defenders Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos have also looked indecisive, and there is an air of vulnerability about their backline.

Football journalist David Cartlidge offered his view:

Spain have the stronger squad of the two teams, but Russia have exceeded expectations with their performances and playmaker Aleksandr Golovin has shone for the hosts.

Liam Twomey of ESPN FC has been impressed with the 22-year-old:

Russia will hope to exploit Spain's defensive frailties, but anything other than a victory for La Roja will be seen as a big shock.

Croatia vs. Demark

Croatia head into the last 16 after an impressive group campaign which saw them beat Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland to top Group D.

The quality of Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic in midfield has allowed Croatia to take control of games, and they also have dangerous attackers in Ante Rebic, Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Perisic.

Rakitic has said Modric is Croatia's greatest ever player, as shown by Goal:

Croatia should also have a fresh squad after manager Zlatko Dalic managed to rest several of his first-team stars against Iceland.

Denmark's hopes lie with talisman Christian Eriksen who has already shown his quality at the World Cup with a stunning goal against Australia.

Rakitic has warned his team to keen a close eye on the Tottenham Hotspur man, per Indy Football:

Croatia were one of the most impressive sides in the group stages and have quality throughout their team. Denmark are defensively sound but other than Eriksen have looked short in attack and will need to be far more adventurous if they are to progress.