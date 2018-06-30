Bill Belichick Says His 'Heart Goes Out' to Capital Gazette Shooting Victims

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

Photos of five journalists adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in their newsroom in Annapolis, Md., Friday, June 29, 2018. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the Capital Gazette newsroom. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered his sympathies to those who were killed at the Capital Gazette in Maryland.

Belichick said in a statement his "heart goes out to the victims, their families and the entire Annapolis community" after Thursday's attack on the newspaper.

Per CNN.com, five people were killed and two others were injured after a shooter blocked the back entrance of the Capital Gazette offices and opened fire with a shotgun. Jarrod Warren Ramos, 38, has been arrested.

Originally born in Tennessee, Belichick moved to Annapolis when he was four after his father was hired to work as a football coach at Navy. Belichick graduated from Annapolis High School in 1970.

