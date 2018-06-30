Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Sebastian Vettel Sets FP3 Track Record

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel made a statement ahead of qualifying on Saturday at the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix by setting a new track record in final practice.

Vettel's mark of one minute and 4.070 seconds saw him finish ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton, as the drivers made their final preparations for qualifying later in the day.

On Friday, Hamilton was in charge in his Mercedes, as he topped both practice sessions ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The drivers will be back on the circuit later in the day for qualifying. Here's a recap of the action so far from the Red Bull Ring.

FP3 Recap

Here is how things finished up in Austria in the early practice runs:

While the drivers wouldn't want to take many risks with qualifying to come later in the day, some were still having trouble negotiating some of the hefty kerbs at the Red Bull Ring.

Brandon Hartley saw a section of his front wing taken off around one of the corners and needed attention to get the car mended:

After a dominant day for Mercedes on Friday, the early exchanges on Saturday offered a chance for rival teams to respond. While Red Bull continued to be a fair way off the pace of the elite teams, Ferrari showed they might be able to provide a challenge to the Silver Arrows.

The drivers have struggled to get the best out of the ultrasoft tyre for much of the weekend, although Vettel was able to hook it up in this session, as he posted 1:04.70 to usurp Bottas and hit the top of the standings.

As noted by the team's official Twitter account, the German's mark was a new record for the Austrian circuit:

Hamilton sought to respond, although he was slower than his rival in the first sector of his lap and subsequently was 0.029 seconds short of Vettel in FP3. He will feel he has room to improve in qualifying, though.

In the latter stages of the session, there was a worrying moment for Max Verstappen:

While on a hot lap, his Red Bull inexplicably lost power, meaning his run was brought to a premature end. It will now be a challenge for his mechanics to get the Dutchman's car ready for qualifying later in the day.