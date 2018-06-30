Everton to Reportedly Rival Manchester United, Tottenham in Kieran Tierney Chase

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Everton are reportedly ready to rival the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the transfer chase for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney this summer.

According to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, new Toffees boss Marco Silva wants to add a left-back to his squad and has made the Scotland international a priority target; an offer of £25 million will reportedly be made.

However, Everton are unlikely to have things their own way in their attempts to get the player to Goodison Park.

"Celtic are reluctant to let Tierney go, but a big enough bid could persuade them to sell, with the life-long Celtic fan now thought to be keen to test himself in the Premier League," said Maddock. "Atletico Madrid [are] interested, and also Spurs and even Manchester United monitoring his situation as they look to strengthen in that position."

Tierney has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in Scottish football, offering an irrepressible presence down the left flank for Celtic.

As noted by the Scouted Football Twitter account, having accomplished so much with the Glasgow giants in Scotland, the left-back does appear ready to make a step forward in his career:

The 21-year-old made his debut for Celtic in 2014 and cemented his status as a first-team regular from the 2015-16 term onwards, ousting former fan favourite Emilio Izaguirre from his starting berth. Since then, the youngster hasn't looked back.

Celtic have dominated Scottish football in recent years, and under manager Brendan Rodgers in particular, the full-back has provided a key attacking outlet for the Bhoys. Tierney is full of energy, makes penetrating runs forward and tends to make smart decisions in the final third.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

As noted by the Daily Record, Rodgers said Tierney may be on the move:

While Everton's need for a left-back is clear with Leighton Baines reaching the twilight of his career, both United and Tottenham would benefit from upgrades in the position, too.

Spurs have Ben Davies and Danny Rose competing for the spot, although the latter has been linked with an exit from the north London club, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror. At Old Trafford, it's Ashley Young who was used in the role in the main last term, with manager Jose Mourinho seemingly unsure about Luke Shaw.

Journalist Tom McDermott suggested earlier this season that United should be aiming higher than Tierney:

While he's played in the UEFA Champions League, Tierney is untested in one of Europe's elite divisions. The Premier League would pose different challenges to the youngster too, especially in terms of his defensive duties.

At the moment, moving to a club like United or Spurs, where the pressure would be enormous to perform immediately, may be too big a jump for Tierney. It means Everton may have an edge in pursuit of the player, although Celtic will surely do all they can to keep a man who signed a six-year deal last season.