Andy Reid Compares Patrick Mahomes to Brett Favre

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Before the Patrick Mahomes era ever officially begins in Kansas City, the former No. 10 overall pick is already drawing comparisons to one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Former Chiefs Pro Bowler Tamba Hali recently made headlines when he compared the second-year quarterback to Hall of Famer Brett Favre, per Good Morning Football (via NFL.com's Herbie Teope): "You're going to get a complete player. I don't want to hype him, but I compare him to Brett Favre. He runs around the field and he throws the ball and he's just having fun."

Apparently, he's not the only one in Kansas City who feels that way.

One Chiefs staffer told NFL.com's Bucky Brooks that head coach Andy Reid also sees a little bit of Favre in the 6'3", 230-pound Mahomes:

"[Reid] absolutely believed Mahomes had some Favre in his game. We constantly heard the comparisons, especially his ability to improvise and extend plays. He raved about his gunslinger mentality and big arm, and how he could fit the ball into tight windows. Reid wasn't bothered at all by the crazy throws that Mahomes would make into traffic. All of it reminded him of Favre."

Mahomes is just 22 years old with one meaningless regular-season game under his belt. However, the organization clearly views him as a franchise quarterback given they moved up to draft him last year and then traded away veteran starter Alex Smith in favor of the younger (and more inexperienced) signal-caller.

It's too early to call him Brett Favre 2.0, but perhaps Mahomes will someday prove Hali and Reid right.