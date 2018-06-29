Ryan Couture Gets Knocked out at Bellator 201...Right in Front of His Dad

MMA can be an ugly business. "How ugly," you ask? For MMA legend Randy Couture, it was "watch your son get brutally knocked out right in front of you" ugly.

Cornering his son, Ryan Couture, at Bellator 201 on Friday night, the five-time UFC champion had an unfortunately great seat for his loss to Saad Awad in the co-main event of the evening.

In the final minute of the first round, Couture ate a hard knee from Awad that had him on wobbly legs. Unable to hide the fact that he was wounded, Couture turtled up and did little more than absorb punishment. Awad wasn't able to land a single big strike to put him away, but managed to seal the deal with a prolonged flurry of punches that lasted for 15 agonizing seconds.

Worse, the entire sequence took place right in front of Randy, who could be seen on-camera shouting instructions to his son until the very end.

Granted, this isn't necessarily the first rodeo for the Coutures. Randy has been coaching Ryan for most of his career, and has cornered the majority of his 17 professional fights.

Still, this was a tough thing to watch as a fan. It's hard to imagine how this must have felt.