Phillies Trade Rumors: Mike Moustakas Trade Has Been Discussed with Royals

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 24: Mike Moustakas #8 of the Kansas City Royals makes a barehanded attempt on a slow roller off the bat of Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park on June 24, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could be eyeing an upgrade at third base in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. 

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, officials from the Phillies and Kansas City Royals "have had discussions" about Mike Moustakas "and Royals scouts have been peeking in on prospects in the Phillies' minor-league system in advance of a possible deal."

Moustakas, 29, is earning $5.5 million this season and owns a $15 million mutual option for the 2019 campaign that includes a $1 million buyout. 

Entering Friday night, the two-time All-Star was slashing .255/.310/.467 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI. Those numbers aren't stellar by any means, but they represent a slight upgrade over those posted by Maikel Franco, who has struggled and was fading out of the lineup in favor of J.P. Crawford before Crawford suffered a fractured left hand. 

To date, Franco is hitting .262 with a .304 on-base percentage, 10 homers and 38 RBI. 

The Phillies have also been linked to Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre. 

"The Phillies also have interest in Beltre, sources say, as much for his professionalism as his production," MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi wrote. "The Phils have the youngest group of position players in the Majors, and team officials see long-term value in Beltre's influence on an emerging core."

Beltre, who is also in a walk year, is slashing a robust .313/.376/.451 with 11 doubles and 26 RBI this year. 

Related

    Pay Nola

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Pay Nola

    The Good Phight
    via The Good Phight

    Tebow Makes Double-A All-Star Team for Mets' Affiliate

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tebow Makes Double-A All-Star Team for Mets' Affiliate

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Darvish Getting Second Opinion on Sore Arm

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Darvish Getting Second Opinion on Sore Arm

    Cubs Insider
    via Cubs Insider

    Report: Tigers Pitching Coach Fired for Racial Slur

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Tigers Pitching Coach Fired for Racial Slur

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report