Orioles Honor Victims of Capital Gazette Shooting Before Friday's Game

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

A memorial for Capital Gazette sports writer John McNamara is displayed at a seat in the press box before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Baltimore. McNamara is one of five victims in a shooting in the newspaper's newsroom Thursday in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

One day after a gunman killed five staffers at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, the Baltimore Orioles paid tribute to those who died in the attack. 

The team held a moment of silence before Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels:

Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun tweeted video of the on-field tribute:

The team also paid their respects with a touching tribute in the press box:

John McNamara, Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca Smith were all shot and killed on Thursday. McNamara was a longtime sports reporter and spent more than two decades working for the newspaper.

