Victor Oladipo Signs with WME for Representation in Music, Endorsements, More

Elsa/Getty Images

Following a breakout season on the court, Victor Oladipo is making sure he has proper representation away from the game.

Per Billboard's Rebecca Sun, Oladipo has hired WME to help him explore opportunities in music, endorsements, content development and philanthropy. He becomes the latest athlete to sign with the firm, joining the likes of Kobe Bryant, Cam Newton, Alex Rodriguez, Ronda Rousey and Serena Williams.



On Monday night, Oladipo was named the 2017-18 NBA Most Improved Player. In his first season with the Indiana Pacers, he set career highs in scoring (23.1 points per game), field-goal percentage (47.7 percent), three-point percentage (37.1 percent), assists (4.3), rebounding (5.2) and steals (2.4).

That performance earned the former No. 2 overall pick his first All-Star nod.

Not only can the 26-year-old hoop, but he can also sing:

Now, Oladipo is in better position to try to take advantage of his many talents.