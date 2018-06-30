Wimbledon 2018: Schedule, Dates, Times, Live Stream and Predictions

Friso Gentsch/Associated Press

The tennis world descends on Wimbledon for the next two weeks, as the third major of the season begins July 2.

Roger Federer and Simona Halep are the No. 1 seeds in the men's and women's draw, but they are far from the only contenders for the championship.

Serena Williams headlines a group of American women in the bottom half of the bracket, and there's a good chance at least one of them advances far in the tournament, especially after Sloane Stephens beat Madison Keys to reach the French Open final.

Over in the men's bracket, the collection of burgeoning stars are still looking to make a statement and break the lock on the majors held by Federer, Rafael Nadal and others.

Wimbledon Schedule

All Times ET.

All round can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN or ESPN app.

Monday, July 2-Friday July, 6 (Opening Rounds)

7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 7 (Third Round)

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, July 9 (Round of 16)

7 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 10 (Women's Quarterfinals)

8 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN2)

8 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, July 11 (Men's Quarterfinals)

8 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN2)

8 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, July 12 (Women's Semifinals)

8 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, July 13 (Men's Semifinals)

8 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 14 (Women's Final)

9 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, July 15 (Men's Final)

9 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN)

Predictions

Federer Triumphs At Wimbledon Once Again

Rarely are there doubts about Roger Federer's game going into Wimbledon, but it's fair to have a few, as he comes into the tournament off a loss in the Gerry Weber Open final to Borna Coric.

While he doesn't enter the third major of the season with a perfect record on grass courts, Federer reached the final in the pair of tournaments he played after sitting out the French Open.

Friso Gentsch/Associated Press

The eight-time Wimbledon champion won the tournament for the first time in five years in 2017, and he has a favorable draw, as he looks to reach the championship match for the 12th time.

Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov are the most threatening players to Federer's throne in the top half of the draw, and Coric is lurking as a potential fourth-round opponent, but three of the top five seeds reside on the opposite end of the bracket.

In the last four years, Federer's reached the final on three occasions, and the one year he missed out on the title match he was eliminated in the semifinals by Milos Raonic.

While it may seem like the boring pick, Federer, just like Nadal at the French Open, is the favorite until someone beats him, and based off his career results, it's unlikely someone will until the back part of the tournament, if it occurs at all.

Kvitova Adds Another Title To Successful Season

There are a plethora of names to watch in the women's bracket, including Halep and the quartet of Americans in the bottom half of the draw.

While plenty of the focus will be on the Serena Williams-led contingent, as well as No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki and No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza, No. 8 seed Petra Kvitova is the player you should be paying attention to.

Kvitova leads the WTA Tour with five championships, including one in Birmingham, England two weeks before Wimbledon.

Michel Euler/Associated Press

In addition to the success she's had in 2018, Kvitova carries a wealth of experience on the grass court with two Wimbledon championships from 2011 and 2014.

The No. 8 seed from the Czech Republic has a tough road just to get to the quarterfinals, as No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko and No. 24 Maria Sharapova were drawn in her quarter of the bracket.

Halep could await Kvitova in the quarterfinals, while Muguruza would be waiting in the semifinals if the bracket holds to form.

Regardless of who she plays, Kvitova carries the perfect combination of form and experience to take the Wimbledon crown and tie Chris Evert on the all-time Wimbledon women's championship list at three.

