Utah Summer League 2018: Schedule of Dates, Times, Points System and Format

If you want a distraction from refreshing your Twitter feed in search of free agent news, the first of three NBA summer leagues begins play Monday.

The Utah Summer League features four franchises, who will use their trio of contests at Vivint Smart Home Arena as preparation for the Las Vegas Summer League, where all 30 teams take to the court.

Atlanta and Memphis open up the six-game slate set to be played over four days, while San Antonio squares off with Utah in Monday's nightcap.

While the Utah Summer League won't generate as much buzz as Las Vegas due to the volume of teams participating in it, there are a few first-year players worth watching, including a trio of intriguing first-round selections.

Utah Summer League Schedule

All Times ET.

Monday, July 2

Atlanta vs. Memphis (7 p.m., NBATV)

San Antonio vs. Utah (9 p.m., NBATV)

Tuesday, July 3

San Antonio vs. Atlanta (7 p.m., NBATV)

Memphis vs. Utah (9 p.m., NBATV)

Thursday, July 5

Memphis vs. San Antonio (7 p.m., NBATV)

Atlanta vs. Utah (9 p.m., NBATV)

Format

Each of the four teams will play three games in Utah before moving on to the Las Vegas Summer League.

The team with the best record of the four teams after the collection of games will be the champion of the Utah Summer League.

Unlike past summer formats, there's no unique point system being utilized in the Utah Summer League.

Lottery Picks Square Off In Utah Opener

The most intriguing matchup of the Utah Summer League is the first.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies Monday in a showcase of lottery selections.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Young is already under the spotlight because he was traded on draft night to Hawks from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic.

Although he can't be fully judged until the NBA regular season begins, Young could give us a look into what he brings to the Hawks, with his ball-handling and three-point skills under the microscope the most.

As for Jackson, he's under a little less pressure because he landed in Memphis, and because he doesn't have an incredible supporting cast around him.

Jackson is the highest profile player on the Grizzlies summer roster, but he'll have plenty of competition during practice down low alongside Ivan Rabb, Anas Mahmoud and Deyonta Davis, who also went to Michigan State.

While they won't go head-to-head on every possession since they play different positions, Young and Jackson should be the focal points of their respective offenses, which will inevitably lead to comparisons given their stature.

Allen Gets Chance To Shine In Front Of Home Fans

Grayson Allen left Duke as a controversial figure due to the on-court antics that occurred in his four collegiate seasons.

None of that matters now, as Allen is a member of the Utah Jazz and must win over the home fans and the Jazz coaching staff with his play on the court.

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft should be able to develop a level of comfort in three games on his home court, and it helps Allen that he's the marquee name on the team's Summer League roster.

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Former collegiate stars Isaac Haas and Georges Niang will play for the Jazz in the summer, but they prefer to do their damage in the paint.

That leaves Allen with the opportunity to develop into a Summer League star with his three-point shooting, which could lead to the shooting guard gaining a valuable amount of confidence entering the regular season.

If Allen is able to thrive throughout the summer, it could set the tone for him thriving right away alongside Donovan Mitchell in Utah's backcourt when the regular season opens in October.

