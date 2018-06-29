Lagerald Vick to Return to Kansas After Debating Transfer, Jump to NBA

Lance King/Getty Images

Lagerald Vick announced Friday that he will return to the Kansas Jayhawks for his senior season after withdrawing from the NBA draft and debating a transfer.

"It was our understanding with Lagerald at the conclusion of the season that he would go pro," head coach Bill Self said in a statement. "After going through the process and looking at the variety of options, Lagerald felt it was in his best interest to return to Kansas for his senior year."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

