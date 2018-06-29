NFL DL Roy Miller Ripped Handle off Car Door in June Altercation with Wife

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Roy Miller (97) talks to his teammates during pre-game warm ups before the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars beat the Browns 24-6. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive lineman Roy Miller allegedly ripped the handle off the door of his estranged wife's car during an incident Tuesday. 

Citing court documents, TMZ Sports reported Miller and his wife, Nicole, were in "a dispute over custody over their children" when he chased after her "and in a rage ripped [the] rear driver side handle off the vehicle."

"I don't believe he is stable," Nicole wrote in the court documents obtained by TMZ. "I am afraid he will do something even more damaging to myself or the kids."

Miller, a nine-year veteran who spent part of last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested on a domestic battery charge last November. 

He was subsequently suspended for the first six weeks of the 2018 season, according to ESPN.com's Field Yates

Related

    New Rule Will Make NFL Unrecognizable

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New Rule Will Make NFL Unrecognizable

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Uber Driver Releases Statement on Winston's Suspension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Uber Driver Releases Statement on Winston's Suspension

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Jameis Won't Be Able to Outplay This

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Jameis Won't Be Able to Outplay This

    Tampabay
    via Tampabay

    McMahon Expects to Spend $500M on XFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McMahon Expects to Spend $500M on XFL

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report