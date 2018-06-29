DeAndre Jordan Rumors: Mavericks Prioritizing Star After Opting out of Clippers

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Three years after missing out on DeAndre Jordan, the Dallas Mavericks intend to pursue the All-Star center again this summer.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Jordan will be the Mavs' top target after informing the Los Angeles Clippers he won't opt into the final year of his contract.

The last time Jordan was a free agent in 2015, he agreed to a four-year max contract with the Mavs during the moratorium period.

Since players can't officially sign contracts during that period, Clippers players and members of the front office went to Jordan's home in Houston and convinced him to change his mind.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, there is mutual interest from both Jordan and the Mavs "as hard feelings from three years ago have been forgiven."

The Mavericks are looking to turn things around after going 24-58 last season, their worst record since the 1997-98 campaign (20-62). They have already acquired the draft rights to star point guard Luka Doncic in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Jordan, who will turn 30 on July 21, averaged a career-high 15.2 rebounds per game last season for the Clippers. He also contributed 12 points per game and led the NBA in field goal percentage every season from 2012-17.