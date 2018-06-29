Mets Trade Rumors: NY Has 'Drawn Some Inquiries' for SP Zack Wheeler

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Mets have reportedly "drawn some inquiries" regarding the availability of starting pitcher Zack Wheeler in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, according to the New York Times' James Wagner.

Wheeler, 28, is 2-6 with a 4.47 ERA, 1.331 WHIP and 2.69 strikeout-to-walk rate this season. He's been especially steady in June with a 3.26 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 13 walks across six starts.

Wheeler, who's earning $1.9 million this season, will be a free agent after the 2019 campaign.

On Thursday, Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said the Mets will entertain offers for aces Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

"I know [general manager] Sandy [Alderson] was on the record with one point of view. We'll get together and discuss it. Those are two huge pieces for us," Ricco said, per the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert. "And we'll have to consider….for me, everything has to be on the table, but you gotta look long and hard before you move game-changing, top of the rotation pitchers like that."

Syndergaard is under team control for three more years before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022, while deGrom is scheduled to hit the open market in 2021.