4-Star RB Austin Jones Commits to Stanford over Cal, Oregon, UCLA and Utah

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Class of 2019 running back Austin Jones announced Friday he's decided to play college football for Stanford.

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Jones selected the Cardinal over Cal, Oregon, UCLA and Utah.

The Bishop O'Dowd High School product is a 4-star prospect and the No. 85 overall recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the sixth-best running back and the No. 16 player from California among next year's group.

Jones told Brandon Huffman of 247Sports he chose Stanford because it represented the "best fit" for both football and academics.

"It would be like they used Christian McCaffrey, at running back, lining me up at receiver, just getting the ball to me a bunch of different ways," he said about his projected role.

Jones will need to add more power to his 5'11", 190-pound frame if he's eventually going to take on the wide-ranging role McCaffrey, who now plays for the NFL's Carolina Panthers, handled for Stanford.

That said, the coveted prospect features ample playmaking ability and his elusiveness figures to make him a serious threat in the Cardinal passing game.

Jones could also find himself in contention for a significant role as a freshman.

Stanford's top two rushers from 2017, Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Love and Cameron Scarlett, will both be seniors during the upcoming season. That's going to leave a major void for the Pac-12 program to fill heading into 2019.

His first offensive involvement figures to come on third down and in other passing situations, but his number of touches could increase quickly if he makes an instant impact.