Uber Driver Releases Statement on NFL Suspending Jameis Winston 3 Games

The Uber driver who said Jameis Winston touched her in an "inappropriate and sexual manner" in March 2016 has issued a statement after the NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for three games.

Per Buzzfeed's Talal Ansari, the woman acknowledged Winston's apology and praised the NFL investigators for their handling of the situation:

After the suspension was announced, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted Winston's statement, which read in part:

"First and foremost, I would like to say I'm sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in. It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize. In the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life.

"I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field and that I have a responsibility to my family, community, and teammates to live above the platform with which God has blessed me. I apologize to my teammates, the Buccaneers organization and fans for letting them down and for not being able to be out there for the first three games of the season. Although I am disappointed in the NFL's decision, I understand the NFL's process, and I embrace this as an opportunity to take advantage of the resources available to help me achieve the goals that I have for myself."

Last November, the woman told Ansari about her experience driving Winston after picking him up from a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 13, 2016.

She noted Winston "behaved poorly" as soon as he got in the car by shouting homophobic slurs to pedestrians on the street before "he reached over and he just grabbed my crotch" while they were waiting in a drive-thru line at a restaurant.

"I wasn't just creeped out," Kate said. "I was frozen. ... I mean he's an NFL quarterback and I'm 5 ft 6. I'm not prepared for that. So I completely froze."

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the NFL's investigation determined that Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, who previously said he was with Winston when the incident occurred, wasn't in the car and his account of events wasn't accurate.