NBA Summer League 2018: Rosters for Las Vegas, Utah and Sacramento Teams

The future stars of the NBA have an opportunity to shine on their own throughout July at a few venues.

Starting Monday in Utah, the draft picks on the Summer League rosters of the 30 NBA franchises will be looking to impress ahead of their rookie seasons, while others with different backgrounds are attempting to impress enough to make opening day rosters.

The first three dates on the Summer League schedule feature games in Utah and Sacramento.

Atlanta, Memphis, San Antonio and Utah will participate in the Utah Jazz Summer League at Vivint Smart Home Arena, while Miami, Golden State, Sacramento and the Los Angeles Lakers face off at the California Classic at Golden 1 Center.

Once the events in Utah and Sacramento conclude, the league's focus turns to Las Vegas, where all 30 teams square off from July 6-17.

Below is a look at the announced summer rosters from across the NBA. The teams who haven't officially announced their rosters will do so in the coming days.

Young, Bagley Make Summer League Debuts Monday

We won't have to wait until the Las Vegas Summer League to see the debuts of Trae Young and Marvin Bagley III in Atlanta and Sacramento jerseys, respectively.

Young and the Hawks open up the summer slate against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday in Utah, which means the Oklahoma product will face fellow first-round selection Jaren Jackson Jr.

Atlanta draft picks Omari Spellman and Kevin Huerter join Young on a roster that also includes second-year forward John Collins.

The young core of the Hawks has an opportunity to form chemistry right away, and since they're all expected to feature in significant roles during the 2018-19 campaign, it's perfect to get them on the same page now.

Bagley joins up with a collection of stars from the last few collegiate seasons on the Sacramento roster, including another former Duke star Harry Giles.

While evaluating Bagley during the Summer League, keep an eye on how he combines with point guard De'Aaron Fox, who could form a nice inside-outside combination with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

While Bagley is the star of the roster, he isn't the only player worth watching, as Wenyen Gabriel, Nigel Hayes, Daxter Miles Jr. and Marcus Foster fight for roster spots after impressive collegiate careers.

Bamba Is First Top Prospect To Take Vegas Stage

The third game of the Las Vegas Summer League schedule is the first to feature a top-10 draft pick.

No. 6 overall pick Mohamed Bamba leads the Orlando Magic against the Brooklyn Nets at Cox Pavilion, which is one of the two venues being used in Las Vegas.

Bamba is one of a few dominant rookie big men in search of making a good first impression, and he has the opportunity to set the standard for the talented rookie class in Las Vegas.

Just like a few of the other top rookies, Bamba has the chance to form chemistry with a key teammate during the summer, as second-year center Jonathan Isaac joins the Texas product.

After Bamba takes the court on July 6, Collin Sexton makes his debut for Cleveland and Deandre Ayton showcases his talents for the first time in a Phoenix Suns uniform.

