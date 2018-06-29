Rockets Rumors: Gerald Green to Meet with Houston, Has 'Multiple Suitors'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Gerald Green #14 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the national anthem prior to game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 28, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Unrestricted free agent Gerald Green will give the Houston Rockets an opportunity to pitch him on staying with the defending Southwest Division champions.

Per ESPN's Chris Haynes, Green already has "multiple suitors" and will meet with the Rockets in Los Angeles on July 1.

Green started last year with the Milwaukee Bucks, who signed him in September. They released him prior to the start of the season after he appeared in four preseason games.

The Rockets signed Green to a one-year deal in December. The 32-year-old averaged 12.1 points and shot 36.9 percent from three-point range primarily coming off the bench for head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Green took to Houston's offensive philosophy of shooting three-pointers. His 7.3 attempts per game ranked third on the team, behind James Harden (10.0) and Eric Gordon (8.8).

Houston's top priority this offseason will be re-signing Chris Paul as the franchise attempts to get back to the NBA Finals after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Green turned into a valuable role player after joining the Rockets. His shooting touch and ability to score off the bench make him an asset for a lot of teams in need of depth next season.

Related

    OKC Would Have Been a 2K Team

    NBA logo
    NBA

    OKC Would Have Been a 2K Team

    Jon Hamm
    via Bleacher Report

    What LeBron's Opt Out Means for Every Suitor

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    What LeBron's Opt Out Means for Every Suitor

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Jabari Parker Drawing Sign-And-Trade Interest

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Jabari Parker Drawing Sign-And-Trade Interest

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Why LeBron's Decision Is Bad News for Rockets

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Why LeBron's Decision Is Bad News for Rockets

    Sam Amick
    via USA TODAY