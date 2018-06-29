Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander and Houston Astros Are Crushing Their Competition

15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft Lynx Made the Most Out of Their D.C. Trip He's Making History in the World of Tricking High Schooler Has 1 Arm and Is Already a Baseball Legend Senegal, Japan Fans Clean Up Stadium After Match Kroos' Goal Sparked Celebrations Around the Globe 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Meet the Animals Trying to Predict the World Cup Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Baseball Is a Family Affair for Top Prospects Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Pro-Am Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else Ovi Is Living His Best Life France Are Having Some Fun Before WC New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Right Arrow Icon

The defending World Series Champion Houston Astros are the one of the best teams in baseball once again. How have the AL West leaders stayed hot? Watch above to see how the Astros have crushed their competition at the plate and on the mound.

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level!

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

