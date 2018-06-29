Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander and Houston Astros Are Crushing Their Competition

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 29, 2018

  1. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  2. Lynx Made the Most Out of Their D.C. Trip

  3. He's Making History in the World of Tricking

  4. High Schooler Has 1 Arm and Is Already a Baseball Legend

  5. Senegal, Japan Fans Clean Up Stadium After Match

  6. Kroos' Goal Sparked Celebrations Around the Globe

  7. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  8. Meet the Animals Trying to Predict the World Cup

  9. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  10. Baseball Is a Family Affair for Top Prospects

  11. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  12. Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Pro-Am

  13. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  14. Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else

  15. Ovi Is Living His Best Life

  16. France Are Having Some Fun Before WC

  17. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

Right Arrow Icon

The defending World Series Champion Houston Astros are the one of the best teams in baseball once again. How have the AL West leaders stayed hot? Watch above to see how the Astros have crushed their competition at the plate and on the mound.

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.
Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level!

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Tigers Pitching Coach Fired for Racial Slur

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Tigers Pitching Coach Fired for Racial Slur

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Report Cards for Every MLB Team 📝

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated Report Cards for Every MLB Team 📝

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rangers Could Deal Hamels Before ASG

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Rangers Could Deal Hamels Before ASG

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Dodgers Must Get Machado No Matter What

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers Must Get Machado No Matter What

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report