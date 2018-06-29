Everything You Need to Know About Day 16 of the World Cup

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

France meet Argentina at the Kazan Arena in the first match of the knockout phase of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Saturday. Later in the day, Group A winners Uruguay will take on Group B runners-up Portugal at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

Argentina will be hoping to capitalise on their dramatic win over Nigeria to sneak into the last qualification spot in Group D. Meanwhile, key names in the France squad need to up their respective games after failing to impress, despite winning Group C.

By contrast, Uruguay were impressive during a 3-0 victory over Russia to seal Group A. La Celeste are defensively strong and have enviable cutting edge up top thanks to Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

It's a combination even a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal may struggle to contend with.

Saturday's Schedule

France vs. Argentina, 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET)

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

Argentina's Stars to Outshine France

They haven't played like it so far, but La Albiceleste are one of the most talented squads at the tournament. There are simply too many match-winners in attacking areas for France not to be concerned, despite Argentina stumbling through the group stage.

Struggles getting Lionel Messi going have hardly helped Jorge Sampaoli's team. Yet Messi looked like his vintage best during the 2-1 win over Nigeria, scoring the first goal and producing some familiar magic.

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Keeping Messi on form is a delicate balancing act for Sampaoli, one dependant on him picking the right players around his star man. There's no shortage of options, with Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala available.

Yet the key for Argentina won't be who plays around Messi, but who dictates the game in midfield. Ever Banega was terrific against Nigeria, while Angel Di Maria's flair can make the difference in any match.

France have the brawn and energy to subdue Argentina's pass-masters, in the form of N'Golo Kante and Blaise Matuidi. Unless Banega and Di Maria boss possession, France will have more chances to free Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe against a defence lacking pace.

Fred Lee/Getty Images

If Di Maria and Banega deliver, they will supply the chances Messi needs to make the difference.

Uruguay's Defence Can Contain Ronaldo

Ronaldo's free-scoring exploits against a defence yet to be breached in Russia is the most intriguing matchup of the Round of 16.

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Having scored four goals in three matches, Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down at this level. Instead, he's the focal point of a side perfectly tailored to create chances for him.

Fellow forward Goncalo Guedes has been stretching defences and taking markers away with his pace and perceptive movement. The presence of Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes means there is no shortage of passes for Ronaldo.

Portugal's problem is going to be finding enough gaps to exploit in a well-drilled Uruguay back four. The strength is in the middle, where Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez hold sway.

As formidable as Godin and Gimenez are, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has called for a collective effort to shackle Ronaldo, per Goal's Sacha Pisani: "There is not a single player that contain him. We will have to work collectively to try to contain him, in order to try to limit the effect he can have."

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Given how effectively a disciplined midfield shields Godin, Gimenez and standout goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, Uruguay are perhaps the only team in the tournament with the resources to keep Ronaldo quiet.

Players to Watch

There are so many big-name players involved, but Messi and Godin may be the most significant. Argentina will only go as far as their dynamic No. 10 can take them.

Based on his last game, Messi can take La Albiceleste past France. He may also be able to reunite a fractured squad chafing under the watch of Sampaoli.

After his goal against Nigeria, Messi made a point of celebrating with his under-pressure coach, a gesture Sampaoli appreciated, per Sky Sports: "Leo's gesture with me makes me proud. He knows all the passion I put into everything I do. We share the dream of coming to Russia to achieve something important for Argentina."

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Sampaoli's squad has too much talent to continue producing the kind of disjointed displays common during their Group D campaign. Getting the ball to Messi as often as possible against France can ease tension and build confidence within this struggling group.

Like Messi, Godin is his nation's talisman because he leads by example. The 32-year-old is an uncompromising centre-back who inspires through crunching tackles, decisively winning headers and giving his all.

Having faced Ronaldo many times in La Liga's Madrid derby, Atletico Madrid ace Godin will need all his savvy and experience to keep Portugal's chief source of goals frustrated. If Ronaldo is left exasperated, a Uruguay squad overlooked by many will move on.